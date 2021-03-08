Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.07 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

