Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $235.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

