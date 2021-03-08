Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $20.91 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.