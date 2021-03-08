Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

MO stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.