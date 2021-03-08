Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $240.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

