Xponance Inc. Buys 19,854 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $265.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $268.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

