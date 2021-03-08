Xponance Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $536.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $570.66 and a 200-day moving average of $457.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.