Xponance Inc. Buys 64,653 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 421.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.70 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

