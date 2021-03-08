Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $461.57 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.