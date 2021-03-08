Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.