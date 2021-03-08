Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

