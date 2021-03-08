Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

DHR stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

