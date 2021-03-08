Xponance Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

