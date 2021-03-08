Xponance Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,327 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.95 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

