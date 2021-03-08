Xponance Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.93 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $340.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

