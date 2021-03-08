Xponance Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $292.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.02 and its 200 day moving average is $243.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

