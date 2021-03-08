Xponance Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after buying an additional 274,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 256,248 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

