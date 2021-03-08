Xponance Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $223.22 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

