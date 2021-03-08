Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $210.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.