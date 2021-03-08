Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $87,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $300.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.