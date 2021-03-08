Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.85 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

