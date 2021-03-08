Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $137.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

