Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 211.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,971 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

