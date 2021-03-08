Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.06 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,642 shares of company stock worth $75,810,313 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

