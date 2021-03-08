Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 159,310 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 320,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.