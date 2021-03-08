Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,747 shares of company stock worth $2,121,489. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

