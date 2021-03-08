Xponance Inc. Sells 240,964 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,964 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

