Xponance Inc. Sells 3,597 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MetLife by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.