Xponance Inc. Sells 3,761 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.44 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,380 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.