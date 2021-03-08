Xponance Inc. Sells 42,880 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,880 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

