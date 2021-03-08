Xponance Inc. Sells 83,130 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

C stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

