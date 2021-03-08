Xponance Inc. Sells 964 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $10,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

