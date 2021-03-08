Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

