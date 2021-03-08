XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $2.02. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 109,611 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.
About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.