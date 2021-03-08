XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $2.02. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 109,611 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 731,314 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

