xRhodium Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00005520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $3,304.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00048560 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars.

