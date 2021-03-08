Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.62. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

