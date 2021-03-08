Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.62. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11.
Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.
