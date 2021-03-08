Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 682,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 281,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $4,248,120 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

