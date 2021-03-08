Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Yalla Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE YALA opened at $19.63 on Monday. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.