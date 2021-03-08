Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $227.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $229.19 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $996.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.