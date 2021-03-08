Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.93

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 19269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

