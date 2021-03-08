YFValue Market Cap Hits $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

