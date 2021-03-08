yieldwatch Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $1.87 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,000 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

