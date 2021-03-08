YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $1.05 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

