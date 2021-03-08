YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUC is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

