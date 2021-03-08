Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,500.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,487.75 ($19.44), with a volume of 8972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.24. The firm has a market cap of £869.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.