YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95. 2,119,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,403,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 94,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 144,913 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

