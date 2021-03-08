YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95. 2,119,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,403,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.
The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.