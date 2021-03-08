yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $118,264.01

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $118,264.01 and $68,764.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Token Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

