Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $40.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.18 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

