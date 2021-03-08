Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -549.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 415,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 133.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

