Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

NASDAQ:KOR opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

